Alabama trolls New Orleans with Mardi Gras billboard

WKRG, KXAN Published:
Alabama tourism billboard in New Orleans. (Brittany Callahan/ Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG/KXAN) — Alabama is stepping up its marketing efforts when it comes to letting folks know where Mardi Gras actually got its start.

At least one billboard has popped up in New Orleans telling visitors in the Big Easy “you are 114 miles from America’s original Mardi Gras.”

The billboard includes the Sweet Home Alabama logo, the official travel website of Alabama.

According to the Alabama Tourism Department, Mobile is recognized as hosting the first known American Mardi Gras celebration in 1703 — before New Orleans. For weeks, the streets of downtown Mobile are filled with bands and floats.

