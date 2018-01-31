TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/KRON) — Ever wonder what beachy cocktail Californians enjoy the most?
It’s the perfect refreshing drink on a warm day or festive for a cool night out – a mimosa, of course!
A new study using Google search data determined the most popular cocktail in each state.
The data collected by Versus revealed California’s favorite cocktail is the mimosa.
Whiskey Sours and Long Island Iced Teas were dubbed the top two drinks in the country, followed by the Moscow Mule, Tequila Sunrise, Mimosa and Tom Collins.
Other state’s favorites:
Arizona – Mojito
Florida – Mojito
Minnesota – Bloody Mary
New Hampshire – Margarita
New Jersey – Pina Colada
Oregon – Whiskey Sour
Washington – Gin and Tonic
Ohio – Long Island Iced Tea
Most Popular Cocktails By State
