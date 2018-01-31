TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/KRON) — Ever wonder what beachy cocktail Californians enjoy the most?

It’s the perfect refreshing drink on a warm day or festive for a cool night out – a mimosa, of course!

A new study using Google search data determined the most popular cocktail in each state.

The data collected by Versus revealed California’s favorite cocktail is the mimosa.

Whiskey Sours and Long Island Iced Teas were dubbed the top two drinks in the country, followed by the Moscow Mule, Tequila Sunrise, Mimosa and Tom Collins.

Other state’s favorites:

Arizona – Mojito

Florida – Mojito

Minnesota – Bloody Mary

New Hampshire – Margarita

New Jersey – Pina Colada

Oregon – Whiskey Sour

Washington – Gin and Tonic

Ohio – Long Island Iced Tea

Most Popular Cocktails By State View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES