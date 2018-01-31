Chipotle offering free delivery during Super Bowl

(KRON/CNN) — Chipotle is offering a deal for Super Bowl weekend.

The Mexican restaurant chain and its delivery partner Postmates are offering free delivery of burritos and other Mexican favorites during the big game.

The offer will be valid in 40 cities where Postmates operates, including San Francisco.

Enter the code “Chipotlebowl” on the Postmates site or app to take advantage of the free delivery.

Chipotle has been struggling with its image after a series of food safety scares began to plague the company in 2015.

