Equifax will offer free credit protection deal for five more months

This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

 

(CNN) – Equifax will offer free credit protection deal for five more months.

The company made its initial offer after revealing last year that personal information of more than 145 million people was exposed during the breach.

The offer was set to expire on Tuesday, but Equifax is extending it to June 30.

Experts advise that consumers also freeze their credit at the other two credit bureaus, Experian and TransUnion, which may still carry a fee.

