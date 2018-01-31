(CNN) – Equifax will offer free credit protection deal for five more months.
The company made its initial offer after revealing last year that personal information of more than 145 million people was exposed during the breach.
The offer was set to expire on Tuesday, but Equifax is extending it to June 30.
Experts advise that consumers also freeze their credit at the other two credit bureaus, Experian and TransUnion, which may still carry a fee.
