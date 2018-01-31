KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steve Kerr rips Warriors for “pathetic effort” after loss to Utah

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Steve Kerr’s critical words after Warriors’ loss and a few Super Bowl commercials hit the internet.
The Warriors are beating themselves up this morning after a horrible loss. Coach Kerr was brutally honest and had some critical words after the game. Kerr said, “…That was a pathetic effort out there.”
The Warriors may have had a bad night, but James Harden stood out and played better than ever. Harden put up a career-high 60-points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. This may be the reason Steph picked James from his All-Star team.
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and some game day commercials have just hit the internet. A funny one features a shirtless Chris Pratt from Guardians of the Galaxy.
- OLDEST OF SHACKLED SIBLINGS WENT TO COLLEGE, DIDN’T SEEK HELP
- VIDEO: OFFICER HIT BY CAR AT RICHMOND SIDESHOW
- VIDEO: TEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD DURING INTERNET CHALLENGE
- MAN BUYS WINNING $1 MILLION LOTTERY TICKET IN SAN JOSE
- COURT: IMMIGRANT CHILDREN DON’T HAVE RIGHT TO FREE LAWYER
