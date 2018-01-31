MILPITAS (KRON) — A man is behind bars on Wednesday night accused of impersonating a Milpitas police officer and then sexually assaulting a victim.

It happened on Jan. 16 on South Main Street at the Baymont Inn in Milpitas.

There, police say the suspect, Stanley Friesen, met with a woman with whom he originally spoke to on an online dating site.

Friesen identified himself as a police officer and told the victim he wanted to have sex with her.

The victim, scared for her safety and believing Friesen was an officer, agreed.

On Jan. 25, after investigating the case, police arrested Friesen in Tracy.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Tuesday, January 16, 2018, an unknown male, later identified as Stanley Troy Friesen, contacted the victim through a dating internet site and arranged to meet her at the Baymont Inn, located at 66 South Main

Street. At approximately 11:30 AM, Friesen met the victim in her motel room and displayed a badge and firearm. Friesen identified himself as a police officer. He told the victim he wanted to have sex with her

and would not tell anyone about the contact if she complied. The victim fearing for her safety and believing Friesen was a police officer, agreed to have sex with him. On Thursday, January 25, 2018 at approximately 4:20 PM, Milpitas Police detectives located Friesen in Tracy, California and, with the assistance of the Tracy Police Department, took him into custody. Friesen was arrested for rape, sodomy, oral copulation, and impersonating a police officer. Friesen also had a no bail arrest warrant for a probation violation out of Santa Clara County. Stanley Troy Friesen was eventually booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for the above listed charges. Based on this investigation, Milpitas Police detectives believe Stanley Troy Friesen may have sexually assaulted other women he may have met online and is asking anyone who might have had contact with Friesen to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip

