People Behaving Badly: No burn season is ignored

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — When a Spare the Air day is in effect, it’s illegal to burn things in a fireplace, wood stove, or outdoor fire pit.

But the National Park Service is taking the rule a step further and some people are behaving badly.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

