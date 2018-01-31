Permit fees slashed for North Bay fire rebuilds

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– North Bay wildfire survivors who have their burned lots cleared, are now moving to the next stage of rebuilding which involves county permits.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake says Sonoma County is dedicating new resources to the permit process in hopes of speeding it up and cutting costs.

The Recovery and Resilience Center will be dedicated solely to processing permits for victims rebuilding homes in the Sonoma County jurisdiction.

The Chairman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, James Gore says the county wants residents to have a good understanding of the rebuilding process.

The county contracted with a company who will handle the permit application and get people what they need in as little as eight days.

Gore also said the county slashed permit fees by 30 to 40-percent, saving people thousands.

