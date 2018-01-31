Pit bull bites woman walking on Vallejo street

VALLEJO (KRON) — A woman is recovering after a vicious attack by a pit bull in Vallejo.

The images are graphic.

This happened on Jan. 19 on Broadway Street.

That’s when she says she was surprised by a pit bull.

The dog jumped up and bit both of her arms.

The victim stayed in the hospital three weeks and had to go back to the hospital on Wednesday night because of her injuries.

There is no word on if the pit bull’s owner has been contacted by police.

