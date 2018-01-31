Police: Morgan Hill coach arrested in sex assault of minor

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A Morgan Hill coach has been arrested in a sexual assault of a minor, police said on Wednesday.
Police arrested 27-year-old Marcial Gonzalez Jr., of Morgan Hill.
Gonzalez met the minor through coaching, police said.
Police are trying to determine if there are other victims.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 669-253-4960.
- SAN FRANCISCO DA TO DISMISS THOUSANDS OF MARIJUANA CASES
- 9 ARRESTED IN BAY AREA SCHEME TO STEAL LAPTOPS, SHIP TO VIETNAM
- MOTHER CHARGED AFTER BOY FOUND BURIED IN BACKYARD
- BABY FIGHTING FOR LIFE AFTER SIMPLE COLD TURNS INTO COMA
- RESTAURANT OWNER BUSTED AFTER CUSTOMER FINDS COCAINE IN ORDER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE