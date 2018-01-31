Police: Wanted felon arrested after prowling on rooftop of Palo Alto home

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police arrested a wanted felon after he was spotted prowling on a residential rooftop.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Oxford Avenue in Palo Alto at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

A neighbor called police after seeing a man walking on the roof of their neighbor’s garage.

Officers arrived within a couple of minutes and asked the man to get down from the roof at which point he fled in the opposite direction.

A police dog located the suspect hiding in some bushes.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Los Gatos resident Mark John Harmon and is being held in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Here is the full statement from police:

Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a wanted felon early Monday morning after he was spotted prowling on the rooftop of a residential garage. On Monday, January 29, 2018 at about 5:28 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Oxford Avenue on a report of a prowler. A neighbor had called police after seeing a man walking on the roof of their neighbor’s garage. Officers arrived in less than two minutes, and saw the suspect standing on the roof of a residential garage. As officers ordered the man to come down, the suspect instead fled in the opposite direction, jumping down from the rooftop on the opposite side of where the officers were, and then disappearing over a fence. Officers, as well as deputies from the Stanford Department of Public Safety, flooded the area in an attempt to find the suspect. Just after 6:00 a.m., a police dog from the Mountain View Police Department located the suspect hiding in bushes in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue. Police arrested him without incident. There was no evidence that he had attempted to break into any homes or the garage on which he was found. Police booked 50-year-old Los Gatos resident Mark John Harmon into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for prowling and resisting arrest (fleeing from officers), both misdemeanors. Harmon also had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest out of San Jose (one for attempted burglary and one for auto theft) for which he was also booked. His booking photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES