Restaurant owner busted after customer finds cocaine in order

(KRON) — An Indiana business owner is facing felony charges after a customer found cocaine in her cheese stick order.

Surveillance video at the restaurant, Broad Street Gyros, shows the customer paying and picking up the order, according to CNN affiliate WGN.

Police say the cashier mistakenly handed her the food order with cocaine.

A few minutes later, a man walks in and starts to count cash.

Behind the counter, the owner, 50-year-old Carrie Demoff is shown getting upset. Police say it’s because she cannot find the bag of cocaine.

It turns out, the customer who received the drug in her food order, went straight to police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES