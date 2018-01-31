Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: President Trump ignores student debt crisis in State of the Union Address



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about President Trump ignoring student debt crisis in his State of the Union address and FOX Sports latest acquisition.

Private companies hired another 234,000 in January, well above expectations for 185,000, according to ADP and Moody’s Analytics. Service-related industries led with 212,000 new jobs, though manufacturing added 12,000 and construction 9,000.

President Donald Trump hit on the economy, immigration, and infrastructure in his first State of the Union speech. One issue he overlooked was the ever-increasing cost of college.

FOX Sports has reached an agreement with the National Football League to broadcast the next five seasons of “Thursday Night Football” starting with the 2018 season. Fox is taking over the rights for Thursday Night Football, which for the last two years were shared by CBS and Comcast owned NBC.

