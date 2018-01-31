San Francisco District Attorney announces new drug policy



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón announced on Wednesday plans to dismiss misdemeanor marijuana cases.

Gascón unveiled the new policy during a press conference at his office nearly a month after the use of recreational marijuana was legalized.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, they will be retroactively applying Proposition 64, which legalized the possession and recreational use of marijuana for adults ages 21 years or older, to misdemeanor and felony convictions dating back to 1975.

Gascón believes the war on drugs was a failure and resulted in broken communities.

A misdemeanor or felony conviction for the possession of marijuana could have serious implications for employment, housing, and many other benefits, Gascón said.

Under the city’s new policy, open misdemeanor marijuana cases will be dismissed. Those who were convicted of marijuana offenses will have their cases sealed.

The city will also provide relief without people having to file for it or hire an attorney.

