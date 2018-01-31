Suspected serial jet stowaway denied release from jail

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman with a history of sneaking onto planes who was arrested at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a judge ordered her not to go there will remain locked up and undergo a mental health examination.

On Wednesday, 66-year-old Marilyn Hartman was told by a judge that she would not be released from jail the way she was when she appeared before a judge earlier this month on charges that she sneaked into O’Hare and boarded a jet to London without a ticket. The judge ordered her released from custody but warned her to stay away from airports.

Last weekend, she was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and violating the terms of her release after she was arrested at O’Hare.

Hartman has several similar arrests on her record.

