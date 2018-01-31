Suspected serial jet stowaway denied release from jail

By Published:
FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman, who added this month to her arrest record for sneaking onto planes after what police say was a ticketless flight from Chicago to London has been ordered released from jail, a judge said Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

 

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman with a history of sneaking onto planes who was arrested at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a judge ordered her not to go there will remain locked up and undergo a mental health examination.

On Wednesday, 66-year-old Marilyn Hartman was told by a judge that she would not be released from jail the way she was when she appeared before a judge earlier this month on charges that she sneaked into O’Hare and boarded a jet to London without a ticket. The judge ordered her released from custody but warned her to stay away from airports.

Last weekend, she was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and violating the terms of her release after she was arrested at O’Hare.

Hartman has several similar arrests on her record.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s