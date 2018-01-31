MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

ROCKY MOUNTAIN, California (KRON/CNN) — There’s been another claim that PetSmart is responsible for an injured animal.

In this case, a North Carolina man says his dog suffered eye hemorrhages after a grooming visit.

A vet told him that it will be at least a couple of weeks before the problem clears up and said a neck leash was clearly too tight.

PetSmart issued a statement denying that the problem happened during grooming, although it has adopted a new policy to change the way it grooms five dog breeds, including Old English Bulldogges like Gunnar.

The owner said PetSmart offered to cover medical expenses but wanted him to sign a non-disclosure agreement and take down his Facebook page on what happened.

“I don’t want anything from them,” Michael Batchelor said. “I just want to get the word out to the public. I was angry. I was really angry. It’s really heartbreaking.”

In 2016, in the Bay Area, a couple said their 1-year-old dachshund was foaming at the mouth with blood and then died after a routine nail clipping at a PetSmart in San Mateo.

Testing showed the dog had been strangled.

The groomer was charged with animal abuse and cruelty, although a jury later found him not guilty.

Across the nation, there have been dozens of claims of animals being injured or killed while in the care of PetSmart groomers.

