VIDEO: Richmond scrap metal fire leads to air quality concerns

By Published:

 

RICHMOND (KRON) — A scrap metal fire, which led to shelter-in-place orders in Richmond on Tuesday night, is leading to air quality concerns.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District responded to the fire at the Sims Metal Management facility.

Four inspectors with the Air District visited the scene to help first responders.

Inspectors measured high levels of “particulate matter” from the burning metals and plastics.

Heavy smoke from the fire impacted neighborhoods near the incident, as shelter-in-place orders were issued. Low wind allowed the smoke to settle into the neighborhoods, officials said.

Inspectors say they will conduct air quality tests and investigate potential air quality violations.

Richmond Fire

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s