A wild ride: Sinkhole swallows man and his motorcycle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A motorcyclist got the ride of his life in Georgia when a sinkhole opened up in a parking lot and swallowed him and his bike.

The Augusta Chronicle reports city firefighters pulled the man from the hole at the Augusta Exchange parking lot Wednesday. The motorcyclist had minor injuries.

Augusta Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier says the hole opened up near a storm drain. The newspaper reports recent sinkholes have been blamed on leaking underground pipes.

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

