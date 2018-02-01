MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Community policing has been taken to an entirely different level thanks to the alert involvement of a local citizen in San Francisco.

The incident began in the middle of the night at 1 a.m. on Jan. 23.

This suspect is caught on camera.

But what’s unusual is that he is seen taking surveillance cameras themselves from a home in the Dolores Heights neighborhood.

Where it gets interesting is 12 hours later in the Castro District when the homeowner comes upon the same man on camera walking down the street.

He made a positive identification and followed the man down the street calling the police and ultimately detaining the suspect with a citizen’s arrest–until police arrived on the scene and took over.

The suspect is described as a 34-year-old man who was cited and then let go pending an appearance in court.

