DALY CITY (KRON) — A man is behind bars arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Daly City with a toddler on his lap, police said.

It happened Jan. 25 on Fairlawn Avenue.

Once at the scene, officers found the 32-year-driver inside the car with a 1-year-old toddler sitting on his lap.

The toddler sustained head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

And after further investigation, police discovered the suspect had three past DUIs and is currently on court probation for driving under the influence.

The suspect was arrested for DUI and child cruelty.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Thursday, 01-25-18 at 8:42 p.m., a 32-year old Pacifica resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, child cruelty, driving with a suspended driver’s license and for a probation violation following a vehicle collisio n on the 200 block of Fairlawn Avenue. A one year old toddler was sitting on the driver’s lap when the officers arrived on scene. The driver had three past DUI’s and is currently on court probation for driving under the influence. The toddler sustained head injuries and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

