Delays at Lake Merritt BART station after medical emergency

OAKLAND (KRON)–All trains at the Lake Merritt BART station are holding after a medical emergency.

KRON4’s Robin Winston says medical crews are rushing to the scene.

Major Problem #BART update

Unfortunately there is now a medical emergency at the Lake Merritt station. Trains are holding for medics. Delays building. Crews are wrapping up repair work near South Hayward. Plan ahead. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 1, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: