Fatal crash closes part of El Camino Real in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A major road in South San Francisco is closed for several hours after a fatal accident Thursday morning.

According to a tweet posted by the South San Francisco Police Department, the deadly accident happened at Noor Avenue. Police say southbound El Camino Real at S. Spruce will be closed for a few hours.

Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.

