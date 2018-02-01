Fatal crash closes part of El Camino Real in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A major road in South San Francisco is closed for several hours after a fatal accident Thursday morning.
According to a tweet posted by the South San Francisco Police Department, the deadly accident happened at Noor Avenue. Police say southbound El Camino Real at S. Spruce will be closed for a few hours.
Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Southbound El Camino Real at S. Spruce Ave. is closed for the next few hours due to a fatality accident at Noor Avenue. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes.
— SouthSanFranciscoPD (@SSFPolice) February 1, 2018
