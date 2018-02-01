Hasbro releasing ‘Cheaters’ edition Monopoly

PAWTUCKET, RI (WFLA) — Monopoly is releasing a special ‘cheaters’ edition of the classic game.
In this version, fans are encouraged to play dirty.
The goal is to not get caught.
According to CNN ‘Insider’ reports, the new game will include several tasks for players to complete.
If you can successfully cheat your way to getting them done you’ll get rewards.
But if you get caught– you could end up wearing a handcuff that literally chains you to the game.
The cheaters edition is expected to be released this fall.
