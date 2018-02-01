Morgan Hill soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting minor

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A Morgan Hill coach has been arrested in a sexual assault of a minor, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested 27-year-old Marcial Gonzalez Jr., of Morgan Hill. without incident.

According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, Gonzalez was a soccer coach at Oak Grove High School. They received a report from a minor and parent about the alleged sexual assault. Police say the incident happened within the past two years.

The victim decided to report the information to the authorities and police gathered enough evidence to arrest Gonzales.

Officers say Gonzalez met the minor through coaching.

He taught at many other locations in Santa Clara County, word quickly spread to the San Jose Unified School District.

Police are trying to determine if there are other victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 669-253-4960.

The Morgan Hill Police Department has informed the District that they have arrested Marciel Gonzalez, a soccer coach at Oak Grove High School, on charges of sexual assault. Based on the information we have at this time, this did not involve any Oak Grove students. We will fully cooperate with the MHPD in its investigation. We want to assure the East Side community that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and we are shocked and deeply disturbed that this could happen. Mr. Gonzalez has been relieved of his position. If you or anyone you know has information about this case, please contact Detective Burdock of the Morgan Hill Police Department at 669-253-4960.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES