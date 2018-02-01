KRON4 Morning Buzz: LeBron in a Warriors’ jersey? Report suggests it could happen

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WKYC)–Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Warriors could secure a meeting with LeBron if the team makes room.

Can you picture LeBron James in a Warriors jersey? Well, league sources told ESPN that if Golden State can create a max salary slot this offseason, the team could be in a position to talk to King James.

LeBron is expected to reject his $35 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time.

ESPN experts speculate the Warriors would have to ship off Klay, Igoudala, Livingston and KD would take a pay cut. Darya says we’d have to downgrade to the cheapest bench possible.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s