LOS ANGELES (AP) — A classmate of a 12-year-old girl considered a person of interest in a shooting at a Los Angeles school says it was an accident.

Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela tells The Associated Press that he talked to the girl just after the shooting.

He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, “I didn’t mean it.” He says she told him that the gun was in her backpack and that it accidentally went off when she dropped the bag.

The shooting left one teenager critically wounded and three other children injured.

Benjamin Urbina, another classmate of the 12-year-old girl, also says the girl didn’t mean to shoot anyone, saying she thought it was a toy gun.

Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein says “no particular theory has been ruled out.”

