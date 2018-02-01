Man arrested in violent Palo Alto crime spree

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police have arrested a man they say committed several violent crimes within just a few hours.

It started at around 7 p.m. at the Macy’s at Stanford Shopping Center.

Police say Javas Minor groped a female employee.

When the loss prevention officer told Minor to leave, he punched the employee in the jaw and took off.

Police say a short time later, officers received a call about a robbery at the PF Chang’s in the same shopping center.

Authorities say Minor went into the kitchen claiming to have a gun.

According to employees, Minor was taking food from the kitchen.

Police say he threatened to kill several employees before leaving.

Authorities tracked down Minor at the transit center on University Avenue.

Police say as officers were putting Minor in a patrol car, he tried to kick an officer.

Paramedics were called when Minor said he could not feel his hands.

Police say Minor spat in the face of a paramedic.

He was then taken to the hospital where he tried to bite a nurse.

Authorities say minor then headbutted that nurse.

Minor was arrested on a string of charges including robbery and criminal threats.

Here is the full statement from police:

Police arrested a man who committed multiple crimes Monday evening, ranging from battery to criminal threats and robbery at a popular Stanford Shopping Center restaurant, to spitting on a paramedic, to finally head-butting a nurse at a local hospital before being booked into jail. On Monday, January 29, 2018 at about 7:11 p.m., the incident began with a suspicious circumstances call at Macy’s at Stanford Shopping Center at 180 El Camino Real. The suspect had reportedly groped the buttocks of a female store employee in her thirties, and as a store loss prevention officer went to contact him to ask him to leave, the suspect punched him in the jaw and fled. The loss prevention officer, a man in his thirties, sustained a laceration to his tongue from the punch, but did not require medical treatment. As officers were responding to that call, our 24-hour dispatch center received a call of a robbery in progress at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, nearby to Macy’s and also at Stanford Shopping Center. The suspect had entered the restaurant, went to the prep area of the kitchen, claimed he had a gun, and started taking food from the takeout counter. He threw a plate of food at one employee (a male in his twenties) and threatened to kill him and another employee several times. He also held his fist up menacingly in the face of a female employee in her twenties and threatened her as well. No employees ever actually saw a gun. They said he fled the scene southbound prior to police arrival. An officer located the suspect in possession of the stolen food minutes later at the transit depot at 95 University Avenue, and detained him without incident. No gun was ever located, and police believe the suspect had simply lied to P.F. Chang’s employees about being in possession of one. As officers were moving him to a patrol car, he attempted to kick one of the officers but missed. Officers transported him back to the police station for routine arrest processing, and the suspect then claimed that he could no longer feel his feet due to a medical condition. Officers summoned paramedics from the Palo Alto Fire Department to the police station to assess his medical condition. The suspect then spat directly in the face of one of the paramedics (a man in his thirties) who was trying to evaluate him. Paramedics and officers transported the suspect to a local hospital to obtain a medical clearance prior to incarceration. Once at the hospital, the suspect attempted to bite a nurse who was treating him, and then immediately head-butted the same nurse (a man in his thirties). The nurse sustained minor injuries to his nose and forehead, and was treated at the hospital. Police booked the suspect, 41-year-old Javas Debois Minor of Redwood City, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery (a felony), three counts of criminal threats (all felonies), resisting arrest (a misdemeanor), and four counts of assault and/or battery (all misdemeanors). The victim of the originally-reported sexual battery did not desire to press charges against him. A booking photo of the suspect is attached to this release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile app, downloadable at http://www.bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or http://www.bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES