Marine Mammal Center urgently looking for volunteers to help with seal pupping season

By and Published:
SAUSALITO, CA - MARCH 18: A sick and malnourished sea lion pup sits in an enclosure at the Marine Mammal Center on March 18, 2015 in Sausalito, California. For the third winter in a row, hundreds of sick and starving California sea lions are washing up on California shores, with over 1,800 found and treated at rehabilitation centers throughout the state since the beginning of the year. The Marine Mammal Center is currently caring for 224 of the emaciated pups. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Marine Mammal Center is urgently looking for volunteers to help with seal pupping season.

Elephant and harbor seals come to California’s shores to give birth at this time of year.

The center says some already need to be rescued.

The center is looking for volunteers to care for them at their animal hospital.

It is a six-month commitment, especially from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

If you are interested in volunteering, the center is holding two open house events later this month.

The registration form is available online at http://www.marinemammalcenter.org/Get-Involved/volunteer/volunteer-sausalito.html.

Prospective volunteers can also reach out by email at  volunteertmmc.org.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s