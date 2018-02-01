Marine Mammal Center urgently looking for volunteers to help with seal pupping season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Marine Mammal Center is urgently looking for volunteers to help with seal pupping season.
Elephant and harbor seals come to California’s shores to give birth at this time of year.
The center says some already need to be rescued.
The center is looking for volunteers to care for them at their animal hospital.
It is a six-month commitment, especially from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
If you are interested in volunteering, the center is holding two open house events later this month.
The registration form is available online at http://www.marinemammalcenter.org/Get-Involved/volunteer/volunteer-sausalito.html.
Prospective volunteers can also reach out by email at volunteertmmc.org.
