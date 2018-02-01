SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer has been arrested with 223 small bags of heroin, meth, and cocaine after making a sale in the Tenderloin District, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Eddy Street on Thursday in response to violence.

When officers arrived, they say they saw the dealer making a drug sale.

Police seized $2,200 in drugs, cash, and the suspect’s iPhone, police said.

In response to Violence on the 600 Block of Eddy today TL cops conducted Narc op to disrupt network of dealers: Just now dealer arrested after making a sale. 223 bindles of Heroin, Meth, base cocaine, cocaine salt. $2200+ street value. Cash and dealers iPhone seized. Booked. pic.twitter.com/Jyr3rODbAS — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) February 1, 2018

