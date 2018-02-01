Police: San Francisco drug dealer arrested with 223 small bags of heroin, meth, cocaine in Tenderloin

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer has been arrested with 223 small bags of heroin, meth, and cocaine after making a sale in the Tenderloin District, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Eddy Street on Thursday in response to violence.

When officers arrived, they say they saw the dealer making a drug sale.

Police seized $2,200 in drugs, cash, and the suspect’s iPhone, police said.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s