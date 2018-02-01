Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Facebook shares hit all-time high



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk Facebook, Bitcoin and a flamethrower that’s selling out fast.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic over Facebook’s ad pricing growth. The social media giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales.

Bitcoin drops within $300 of $9,000 after comments from India’s finance minister raise worries of increased regulation. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, the only major Wall Street strategist to issue formal price targets on bitcoin, said two weeks ago that $9,000 is a “major low” for bitcoin and “the biggest buying opportunity in 2018.”

Elon Musk’s Boring Company flamethrowers sold out in five days. These handheld flamethrowers can shoot a stream of flames 25 to 50 feet long. Their proposed uses include controlling weeds and insect hives, clearing snow and ice, starting a bonfire — or just for having fun!

