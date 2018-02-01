Robert Wagner a ‘person of interest’ in Natalie Wood death

By Published:
Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood (AP/Steve Wood)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a “person of interest” in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

Mystery has swirled around Wood’s death. It was declared an accident but police reopened the case in 2011 to see whether Wagner or anyone else played a role.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. John Corina told CBS News that Wagner has become “more of a person of interest now” as the investigation progressed.

Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says there is nothing new with the case and played down the comments Thursday.

Wood was on a yacht with Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the boat captain on Thanksgiving weekend of 1981. After a night of drinking, her body was found floating in the water.

Wagner has denied any involvement in her death.

