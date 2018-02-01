San Jose police detain man who reportedly ran at residents with chainsaw

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have detained a man who ran at residents with a chainsaw, police said.

The incident happened at around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday in the 3200 block of Flintdale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man but without the chainsaw.

The man cooperated with police and was taken to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

The residence is a Board & Care home.

