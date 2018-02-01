San Jose police detain man who reportedly ran at residents with chainsaw

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have detained a man who ran at residents with a chainsaw, police said.

The incident happened at around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday in the 3200 block of Flintdale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man but without the chainsaw.

The man cooperated with police and was taken to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

The residence is a Board & Care home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s