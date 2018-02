Significant BART delays on Fremont/Warm Springs lines after maintenance vehicle derails

FREMONT (KRON)–BART experienced significant delays on the Fremont and Warm Springs lines Thursday morning after a maintenance vehicle derailed in Fremont.

BART officials issued an advisory around 4:30 a.m. and notified commuters of the major delays.

Trains will run on a single track between Union City and South Hayward due to the disabled vehicle.

