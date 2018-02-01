(KRON/CNN) — As millions of football fans gear up for a big weekend this Super Bowl Sunday, there are serious warnings about the sport’s major concussion crisis.

This is coming from NFL Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.

And on Thursday, a new study is out on the long-term health effects of playing pro football.

According to the study, NFL players have a 38 percent higher risk of dying younger compared with those who played in only a few games.

The study was published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Its authors caution that the mortality rate difference was statistically insignificant, meaning further studies are needed.

But they say the study still raises key questions about the safety of the sport.

