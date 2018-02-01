Super Bowl food: What are they serving in the stadium?

Aramark Senior Executive at U.S. Bank Stadium Chef James Mehne holds signature sandwiches he created for Super Bowl LII celebrating hometown flavors of the Philadelphia Eagles, left, and New England Patriots, right, at the Super Bowl menu preview Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark)

Among the new menu items Aramark will offer at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII is a South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich (Italian Roast Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Hoagie Roll) celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark)

Among the new menu items Aramark will offer at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII is a New England Clam Roll (Kettle Chip Crusted Fried Clams, House Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Griddled Roll) celebrating the New England Patriots Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark)

The Wicked Red - AFC Cocktail

612 Burger w Tots

Aramark unveiled the Super Bowl LII game day menu for U.S. Bank Stadium, featuring the distinctive tastes and flavors of the Twin Cities Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark)

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

Super Bowl LII will mark the first-ever Super Bowl to sell a pre-packed compostable peanut bag. The availability of this environmentally-friendly peanut packaging is a component of the NFL’s drive to divert waste generated during the Super Bowl from the landfill on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark)

Three Cheese Mac n Cheese