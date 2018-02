Suspect at large following officer-involved shooting in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)–Sheriffs are searching for a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Hayward Thursday morning.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on West A Street and Arbor Avenue.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large. Deputies set up a perimeter in hopes of capturing the suspect.

ACSO working Officer Involved Shooting Just occurred on W. A St. @ Arbor in Hayward. Suspect has fled on foot and large perimeter set in the area. PIO headed to scene. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 1, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES