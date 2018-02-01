SUISUN CITY (KTXL) — Police believe two suspects were responsible for two residential burglaries Wednesday in Suisun City.

Just before noon, two men knocked on the front door of a Potrero Street residence in the Lawler Ranch neighborhood, according to Chief Time Mattos with the Suisun City Police Department. When no one came to the door, they went around to the back and broke the patio’s glass, sliding doors to get into the house.

A female resident made her way downstairs and was confronted by two men in dark clothing with ski masks and camouflage pants. They rushed her into the bathroom and locked her in there while they ransacked her home.

The suspects left without hurting the woman.

Investigators believe the same suspects were responsible for a similar break-in on the other side of Highway 12 on Camilla Lane. That homeowner came home to find his house ransacked and a broken sliding, glass door in the back of the house.

Surveillance captured the suspects in a silver Porsche Cayenne SUV.

One of the suspects was described as a black man, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He had a stalky build and was wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, brown and gray camo pants and black gloves. The second suspect was a black man, around 6 feet tall, who had a slender build. He was wearing a similar outfit to the other suspect. The description of the getaway driver is unknown.

The suspects were not armed with any weapons because the intent was to break in when no one was home, so as not to confront any homeowners, according to Mattos.

The chief said they had a rash of burglaries last year around April, which later stopped. He feared they are starting again, and could possibly even be linked to the same suspects.

