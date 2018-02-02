VIDEO: 2 San Francisco homes catch fire, displacing 5

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Five people, including an infant, are without a home after a fire burned two homes in San Francisco Friday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.

The 2-alarm fire was first reported at 3:25 a.m. at 1214 Fulton St.

Fire officials tweeted that two three-story Victorian homes were on fire.

By 4:13 a.m. San Francisco Fire tweeted the fire was under control.

The public is asked to please avoid the 1200 block of Fulton St.

The area is closed, but officials say it is expected to reopen before commute hours.

The Red Cross and City services are assisting those displaced from the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Fire crews have not said what caused the fire.

No further details are available at this time.

Several people evacuated from homes on Fulton in #SanFrancisco due to an early morning fire @kron4news pic.twitter.com/udj9njlV4h — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) February 2, 2018

#020218WF1 UPDATE 2nd Alarm 1214-1216 Fulton is Under Control with no injuries and 5 displaced including an infant. @RedCrossBayArea and City services to assist those affected avoid area for 1 hour, we should have 1200 block of Fulton open before the commute @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/pEswez100b — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 2, 2018

UPDATE: WORKING FIRE, 2ND ALARM, SEVERAL BLDGS ON THE 1200 BLOCK OF FULTON. #SFFD UNITS HAVE FIRE COTAINED pic.twitter.com/rPw4yK0ocy — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) February 2, 2018

#020218WF1 UPDATE 1214 and 1216 FULTON BOTH 3 story Victorians 2nd Alarm no injuries ACTIVE INCIDENT AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/GUUKx8uyqa — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 2, 2018