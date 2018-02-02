VIDEO: 2 San Francisco homes catch fire, displacing 5

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Five people, including an infant, are without a home after a fire burned two homes in San Francisco Friday morning, according to San Francisco Fire.

The 2-alarm fire was first reported at 3:25 a.m. at 1214 Fulton St.

Fire officials tweeted that two three-story Victorian homes were on fire.

By 4:13 a.m. San Francisco Fire tweeted the fire was under control.

The public is asked to please avoid the 1200 block of Fulton St.

The area is closed, but officials say it is expected to reopen before commute hours.

The Red Cross and City services are assisting those displaced from the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Fire crews have not said what caused the fire.

No further details are available at this time.

