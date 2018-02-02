FREMONT (KRON) — A car fire has blocked the right lanes of Interstate 680 in Fremont on Friday afternoon, causing a severe backup.

The fire broke out at around 4:43 p.m. on southbound I-680 south of Vargas Road.

The right lanes are blocked, and traffic is backed up.

Drivers should use alternate routes, the CHP says.

There is no estimated time of the road reopening.

