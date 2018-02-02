Dow Jones industrials sink 500 points

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a Wall Street street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, Monday, May 1, 2017, led by gains in technology companies and banks. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

2:25 p.m.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 500 points, or 2 percent, as a weeklong slump in stock market picks up speed.

The market is heading for its biggest weekly drop in two years.

Weak earnings from several giant U.S. companies including Exxon Mobil and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, further dented investors’ confidence.

Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported another gain in hiring last month as well as the fastest wage growth in eight years, stoking fears of inflation.

The Dow fell 515 points, or 2 percent, to 25,675. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 49 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,773.

The Nasdaq fell 108 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,278.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.85 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks fell sharply in midday trading, putting the market on track for its worst week in two years.

Energy companies fell more than the rest of the market Friday after Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported disappointing results.

Exxon lost 5.7 percent and Chevron fell 3.7 percent.

Technology companies also fell. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, dropped 5 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 343 points, or 1.3 percent, to 25,841. The Nasdaq fell 74 points, or 1 percent, to 7,312.

Bond yields shot higher after the government reported another month of strong job gains and wage growth, further stoking fears of inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies were leading stocks broadly lower in early trading, extending the market’s slide into a second day.

Google’s parent company Alphabet slumped 4.6 percent Friday after reporting results that missed analysts’ forecasts.

Exxon Mobile sank 5 percent and Chevron lost 1.8 percent. Both also reported results that fell short of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,802.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 252 points, or 1 percent, to 25,937. The Nasdaq composite fell 37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,346.

Bond prices fell after the government reported more job gains last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.83 percent.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s