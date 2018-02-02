SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A former temporary employee at a Santa Rosa food manufacturing company was arrested for vandalism and arson at the business.

Police say 24-year-old Brandon Gossett set a small fire at Amy’s Kitchen on Northpoint Parkway last month.

It caused significant damage, estimated at more than $60,000.

Evidence at the scene led them to Gossett who lost his job a few days after the fire.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Monday, 1/15/18, the Santa Rosa Police Department personnel responded to Amy’s Kitchen, 2330 Northpoint Parkway, regarding a commercial burglary and vandalism. Several secured offices at the facility sustained significant damage and it appeared that a small fire had been set in the office area. Amy’s Kitchen representatives estimated the damage to be more than $60,000. Detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Properties Crime Unit also responded to assist with the investigation. The Field Evidence Technician and Community Service Officers collected several pieces of physical evidence from the crime scene. The evidence led detectives to 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident Brandon Gossett. Gossett had been a temporary employee for Amy’s Kitchen and was released from employment just days after the incident. On 1/30/18, Gossett was detained and subsequently arrested. Gossett was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony vandalism, arson and violating the terms of his probation. Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Property Crimes Investigations Unit at (707) 543-3575 or propertycrimes@srcity.org Media inquiries can be directed to Sergeant Marcus Sprague at (707) 543-4024 or at msprague@srcity.org.

