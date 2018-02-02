Gary’s Mailbag: Why are you wearing sunglasses and holding a broom next to your dog?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- Do you have a favorite Super Bowl? Mine was Joe Namath leading the New York Jets to a championship in 1969. Yes, I’m old. – Dan
- You would rather watch the Super Bowl at home? Why? – Angel
- You are wearing sunglasses, holding a broom, and with a dog by your side. I don’t get it? – Brian
- I heard you say Oklahoma’s Trae Young could be the next Steph Curry. Please! – Mark
- I’m new to the Bay Area, but I don’t get all the talk about your cars? I listen for sports. – Marshall
