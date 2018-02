IN-DEPTH: Robots used to engage senior citizens

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Despite, or maybe because of, technology and social media, life in the 21st century can be isolating and even lonely for some.

That’s especially true with the elderly.

But KRON4’s Maureen Kelly took an in-depth look at some, who are in assisted living communities in the Bay Area, who are finding camaraderie through robots.

