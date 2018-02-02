Missing woman found on latest season of ‘The Bachelor’

HUMBOLDT COUNTY (KRON) — A woman who was reported missing in Humbolt County, California was actually just on ‘The Bachelor,’ according to the North Coast Journal.

On Nov. 18, Rebekah Martinez, a 22-year-old contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelor” was reported missing by her mother who said her daughter had gone Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm.

Earlier this week, the North Coast Journal ran a story, “The Humboldt 35: Why does Humboldt County have the highest rate of missing persons reports in the state?”

They shared on social media and asked readers if they recognized anyone.

A woman quickly replied and identified Martinez as a contestant on the current season of “The Bachelor.”

The newspaper contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, which spoke with Martinez and promptly removed her from the missing person’s list.

On Friday, Martinez made light of the reports, tweeting “MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted https://t.co/z0venho66p — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

I found myself, quite literally, on this season of #TheBachelor . pic.twitter.com/pRHhyFPEcb — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

