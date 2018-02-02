Police: San Francisco high school student arrested for bringing gun to campus

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a high school student for bringing a gun to campus on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 12:25 p.m., police got a call about a student with a firearm on the 500 block of Portola Avenue. Staff members saw the student with the gun, police said.

The student left the campus and was later arrested. The gun was also found, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The school was on lockdown during the incident, but it since has been lifted.

No other information has been made available by police.

