Record highs possible as Bay Area sees spring-like weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is welcoming February with spring-like weather.

Temperatures are forecast to break records in parts of the Bay Area, like San Francisco and Oakland, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Dry weather is forecast for at least the next 7 to 10 days.

A few record highs possible today. Temps are currently warm and getting warmer. 🌞#CAwx pic.twitter.com/kib10ufn6N — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 2, 2018

On Thursday, San Jose, the San Francisco Airport, Livermore and Half Moon Bay all set record high temperatures.

