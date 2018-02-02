MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The cash-strapped Oak Grove School District will be shuttering three elementary schools this fall.

It was a sad day at Del Robles Elementary School where some parents were only just hearing the news as school let out.

The Oak Grove School District Board voted Thursday to close three elementary schools–Del Robles, Glider Elementary and George Miner Elementary.

The district said the closures were needed to help offset a projected $12 million budget deficit.

In a statement, Superintendent Jose Manza said the action will help to maximize diminishing resources and deliver a quality education to all students.

The district, having lost 200 students in each of the past four years, cited declining enrollment tied to high housing costs as part of the problem.

If approved, a parcel tax will help offset the deficit.

Parents plan to ask the board to reconsider its decision.

It’s not clear if there will be any layoffs associated with the closures.

For now, teachers and students are to be re-assigned to other schools after attendance boundaries are re-drawn.

