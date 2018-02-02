Study: California gets failing grades for children-related issues

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is failing in children-related issues, according to a study from the non-profit group Children Now.

President of Children Now Ted Lempert joined KRON4 to talk about the issue.

California got a D+ in infant and toddler care. Only one county in the state has enough licensed child care spaces for the number of kids who need it.

California ranks near the bottom in reading, math, and science with a D grade.

The state got a B- in school climate and discipline.

Eighty-six percent of teachers need more training in positive discipline. There are also concerns about suspensions of children of color.

It did get an A in this: the state provides medical insurance to 5.2 million children.

