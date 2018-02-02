MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A Texas man is facing charges in the Bay Area involving an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Police say Gabriel Gonzalez met a 16-year-old Sunnyvale teen online back in Jul. 2017.

Then, police say he posed as a teen and exchanged inappropriate pictures and videos with her.

This past December, investigators say Gonzalez flew to the Bay Area and had sex with the teen in a Mountain View hotel.

A multi-agency investigation led to his arrest and extradition to California.

He is now facing charges, including intercourse with a minor and production of child pornography.

Here is the full statement from police:

A Texas man has been arrested after he was identified as a suspect in a case involving an inappropriate relationship with a minor. In July 2017, 27-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez met a 16-year-old girl online and began corresponding with her. Over the next five months, Gonzalez posed as a 17-year-old and developed a relationship with the teen, exchanging inappropriate pictures and videos with her. On Dec. 28, 2017, Gonzalez flew to San Jose and met with the teen. He then took her to a hotel in Mountain View before flying back to Texas on New Year’s Eve.

At that point, the parents of the victim, who live in Sunnyvale, had learned about the inappropriate relationship and contacted the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Through their investigation, SVDPS detectives discovered the crime had occurred in Mountain View, and passed the case onto us. MVPD detectives identified Gonzalez and, with the help of Sunnyvale DPS, the Internet Crimes Again Children (ICAC) Task Force and the FBI, determined that Gonzalez was in violation of several state and federal laws, including distribution of illicit material, production of child pornography and sexual intercourse with a minor. This week, officers with Mountain View PD flew to Texas and with the help of the Irving Police Department and the Texas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force located and arrested Gonzalez. He was extradited back to California, where he was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. We want to offer our sincere thanks to all those who helped resolve this case. The teamwork in this investigation was incredible. We also want to take a moment to remind parents and teens about the need to stay safe while you are online. We recently hosted a Digital Safety course here at MVPD, and we would like to re-share that presentation here with you here so that families know what to look for and how to prevent predators from contacting your children.

