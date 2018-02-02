MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — KRON4 has a warning on Friday night for North Bay Firestorm victims about unlicensed contractors.

State Inspectors are out cracking down, making sure those burned out are not being victimized all over again.

An undercover sting netted 13 suspected unlicensed contractors in the fire zone.

An undercover investigator with the Contractors State Licence Board is out doing a compliance sweep making sure those helping firestorm victims rebuild are licensed.

He says they are already seeing unlicensed tree removal and debris cleanup out here.

But he expects to see a lot more of this type of shady conduct as the work in areas like in Coffee Park ramps up.

“We’re already starting to see some contractors starting to dig–unlicensed contractors dig footing, starting to dig for the placement of the foundation,” Investigator Eric Stephens said.

“They realize that you’re really vulnerable at this time, and they know how to take advantage and what buttons to push, ‘I’ll take care of you. I’ll take care of everything. I’ve done this before,'” Contractors State License Board Chief of Public Affairs Rick Lopes said. “They show you pictures. It was probably work they didn’t even do.”

This weekend, the state agency brought a number of people posing on Craigslist as contractors to a Santa Rosa house damaged by the fire and asked for bids.

“The bid for basically the same job vary from 850 all the way to $13,000,” Lopes said. “So, they’re all over the board. It really is par for the course for unlicensed contractors because there’s no saying these people know what they’re doing.”

Now, 13 people are facing misdemeanor charges of illegal advertising and 12 are facing felonies, 10 of which are for contracting without a license in a declared disaster zone.

That could result in three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“If you violate the law, I’m going to prosecute you,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said.

The spokesman for the Contractor State License Board says not only could you be at risk for getting shotty work when you deal with an unlicensed contractor, you might not get any work done at all.

Find Licensed Contractors: https://www2.cslb.ca.gov/OnlineServices/CheckLicenseII/ZipCodeSearch.aspx

